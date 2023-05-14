Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 29,900 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,849,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises about 0.6% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $228,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WPM stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,080. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.98. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.