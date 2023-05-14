Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 36,743 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,210,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,743 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $159,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

NYSE:NUE traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,177. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.16.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

