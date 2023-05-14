Miramar Capital LLC Sells 400 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Miramar Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $325.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.29 and its 200-day moving average is $308.07. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $334.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

