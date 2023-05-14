Mizuho Raises BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $47.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BRBR. Truist Financial raised BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.15.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:BRBR opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $37.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 328.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

