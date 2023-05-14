Mizuho Raises Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $16.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

UPST has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Upstart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut Upstart from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Compass Point started coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.46. Upstart has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. Analysts anticipate that Upstart will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $175,486.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 730,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $175,486.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 730,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $51,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,382.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,076 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 18.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 38.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 62.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

