MultiChoice Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHOY) Short Interest Down 13.3% in April

MultiChoice Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the April 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MultiChoice Group Price Performance

MCHOY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,748. MultiChoice Group has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $8.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MultiChoice Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

MultiChoice Group Company Profile

MultiChoice Group Ltd. engages in the provision of video entertainment platform. It operates through the following segments: South Africa, Rest of Africa, and Technology. The South Africa segment offers digital satellite television and subscription video-on-demand services in South Africa. The Rest of Africa segment delivers Direct To Home, Digital Terrestrial Television, and Over-the-Top services.

Featured Articles

