Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the April 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Mynaric Price Performance

NASDAQ MYNA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975. Mynaric has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Get Mynaric alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mynaric

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYNA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mynaric in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mynaric during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mynaric by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 656,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 110,854 shares in the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mynaric Company Profile

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mynaric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mynaric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.