Nano Achieves Market Capitalization of $95.01 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002647 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $95.01 million and $325,689.24 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,932.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.00 or 0.00308170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013222 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.32 or 0.00569280 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00067389 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.87 or 0.00426507 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003706 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

