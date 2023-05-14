Nano Hits 1-Day Volume of $541,291.81 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $94.72 million and approximately $541,291.81 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nano has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00002639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,930.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00309702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013233 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.93 or 0.00571595 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00067308 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.42 or 0.00428574 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003707 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

