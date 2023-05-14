Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.25

Nanotech Security Corp. (CVE:NTS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.25 and traded as low as C$1.24. Nanotech Security shares last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 41,487 shares traded.

Nanotech Security Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.75 million and a PE ratio of -59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.25.

About Nanotech Security

Nanotech Security Corp. researches, creates, and produces nano-optic structures and color shifting materials for authentication and brand enhancement applications in Canada and internationally. The company offers currency authentication products, such as security foils and stripes under the KolourDepth and M2 names; and colour-shifting foils and threads under the LumaChrome name for banknotes and government IDs.

