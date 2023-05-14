Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Nascent Biotech shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 636,568 shares traded.

Nascent Biotech Trading Up 13.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.

Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on biologic drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

