National Bank Financial Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$26.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ERO. CIBC increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$26.65.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$23.75 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$10.54 and a 1 year high of C$28.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$158.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.50 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 23.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.0197947 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.