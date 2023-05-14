National Bank Financial Downgrades TVA Group (OTCMKTS:TVAGF) to Underperform

National Bank Financial lowered shares of TVA Group (OTCMKTS:TVAGF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of TVAGF stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. TVA Group has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $2.62.

TVA Group Company Profile

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through four segments: Broadcasting, Magazines, Film Production & Audiovisual Services, and Production & Distribution. The company's Broadcasting segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, sports, news, and public affairs programming, as well as engages in commercial production; operates a French-language television network; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and provides custom publishing and specialty services.

