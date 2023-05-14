Navcoin (NAV) 24-Hour Volume Tops $50,722.48

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $50,722.48 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00064570 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00128996 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00032821 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00040864 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003770 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000514 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,135,535 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

