NEAR Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $46.75 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and $46.75 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.65 or 0.00006137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00055730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00040487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019291 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001088 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 900,290,896 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 900,290,896 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.66243724 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $48,227,685.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

