Needham & Company LLC Cuts Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $32.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QTWO. Stephens lowered their price target on Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Q2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Q2 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Q2 from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.38.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.45. Q2 has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $27.51.

Insider Activity

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 55,523 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,780,067.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,182,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 55,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,780,067.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,182,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $110,639.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,074.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,271 shares of company stock worth $3,842,130 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Q2 by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

About Q2

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.