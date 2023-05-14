Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Lowered by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,133 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 86,938 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.5% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Netflix worth $179,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

NFLX traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,082,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,333,870. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.28 and a 1-year high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

