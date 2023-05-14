NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) PT Lowered to $13.00

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewtekOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.67.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

NEWT stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. NewtekOne has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

NewtekOne Cuts Dividend

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.54). NewtekOne had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 37.47%. The company had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NewtekOne will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $117,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,125,883.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NewtekOne news, insider Nicolas Young bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,660.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Sloane bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $117,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,048 shares in the company, valued at $13,125,883.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 26,300 shares of company stock worth $348,913. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewtekOne

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 1,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

