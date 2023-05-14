Nia Impact Advisors LLC Acquires 2,381 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5,019.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $28.13.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $455.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

