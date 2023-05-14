Nia Impact Advisors LLC Buys 24,816 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 279,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,816 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Steelcase by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Activity

Steelcase Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $48,088.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $48,088.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $145,784.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SCS opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $879.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Steelcase had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of office environments. It operates through the following segmets: Americas, EMEA, and Other. The Americas segment serves customers in the US, Canada, the Caribbean Islands, and Latin America through the Steelcase, AMQ, Coalesse, HALCON, Orangebox, Smith System, and Viccarbe brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.