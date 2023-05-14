Nia Impact Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,634 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pluri were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluri in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pluri in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluri in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 2.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluri Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLUR opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. Pluri Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.66.

Pluri Company Profile

Pluri ( NASDAQ:PLUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.

Pluri, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

