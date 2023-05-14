Nia Impact Advisors LLC Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for 2.1% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL opened at $104.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.32.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on XYL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

