Nia Impact Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises approximately 2.7% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,900,000 after buying an additional 3,403,145 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fortinet by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,010,000 after buying an additional 2,205,127 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,405,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,383,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,728 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT opened at $67.77 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $69.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.04.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,247 shares of company stock worth $8,455,707 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.30.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

