Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 1,928 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 177,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,820,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAGG opened at $46.88 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.50.

