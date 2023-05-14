Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Buys Shares of 11,407 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,407 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 504.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($17.03) to GBX 1,400 ($17.67) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.94) to GBX 1,730 ($21.83) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Trading Up 0.7 %

GSK Increases Dividend

NYSE GSK opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $45.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

