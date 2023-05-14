Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $286,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $183.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

