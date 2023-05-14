Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 1,180 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Boeing by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Boeing by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after buying an additional 66,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Boeing by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

BA stock opened at $200.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

