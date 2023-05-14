Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 409 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,215 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after buying an additional 1,486,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,178,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,009,722,000 after buying an additional 560,149 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after buying an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $7,962,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $106.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.68 and a 200 day moving average of $102.45. The firm has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.33 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

