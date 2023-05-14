Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Holdings Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 375,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39,996 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Northrop Grumman worth $204,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.00.

NOC stock opened at $438.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $430.93 and a one year high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $459.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.16.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

