Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Raised by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Novartis by 7.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after acquiring an additional 465,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,547,000 after acquiring an additional 75,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $103.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.98.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

