Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Short Interest Update

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the April 15th total of 7,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $25.53. 1,435,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,655. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,028,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,970,000 after buying an additional 3,866,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,421,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 39.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,560,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. Finally, Solel Partners LP purchased a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth approximately $22,163,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Nutanix

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

