Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:NTR opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.55. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $104.65.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 291.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

