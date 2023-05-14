Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.44

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and traded as low as $7.20. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 46,244 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.
About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
