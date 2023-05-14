OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Acquires 4,206 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 198.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $38.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.91.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

