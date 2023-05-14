OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 951 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Target were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Target by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after buying an additional 66,615 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $3,425,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $157.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.23. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $223.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

