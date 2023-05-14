OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $26,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.18. The firm has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

