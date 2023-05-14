OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Makes New $40,000 Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $135.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $155.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.24.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

