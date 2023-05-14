Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at HC Wainwright

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of OLMA stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). Equities research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after buying an additional 254,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 61,160 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 558,749 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 461.6% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,399,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,404 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 57,355 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

