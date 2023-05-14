Olin (NYSE:OLN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Olin Stock Down 0.7 %

Olin stock opened at $52.52 on Thursday. Olin has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.14.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olin will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

