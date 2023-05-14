OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08), reports. The company had revenue of $16.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 million.

OmniAb Stock Up 8.4 %

OABI stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,092. OmniAb has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on OmniAb in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on OmniAb in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on OmniAb in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OmniAb

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in OmniAb during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in OmniAb during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

