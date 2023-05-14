OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Sold by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned 0.08% of OneSpan worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,234,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,684,000 after acquiring an additional 157,736 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 12.0% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,494,000 after acquiring an additional 342,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,461,000 after acquiring an additional 208,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after acquiring an additional 14,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 7.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,492,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after acquiring an additional 104,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.



Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of OneSpan from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.



Shares of OSPN stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.49 million, a PE ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. OneSpan Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.62 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. Equities research analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.





OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. It operates through the Digital Agreements and Security Solutions segments. The Digital Agreements segment consists of solutions that enable the company’s clients to secure and automate business processes associated with their digital agreement and customer transaction lifecycles that require consent, non-repudiation, and compliance.



