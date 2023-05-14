Ontology Gas (ONG) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Ontology Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000927 BTC on exchanges. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $85.43 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology Gas Token Profile

Ontology Gas’ launch date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,074,322 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

