Optimism Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Optimism has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Optimism token can now be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00006099 BTC on exchanges. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $556.16 million and approximately $59.23 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Optimism Token Profile

Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,376,391 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

