Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Short Interest Update

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,806,700 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the April 15th total of 1,289,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,022.3 days.
Orrön Energy AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LNDNF remained flat at $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67. Orrön Energy AB has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $49.00.
Orrön Energy AB (publ) Company Profile
