Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ OXLCP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.62. 1,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $24.79.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1302 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.79%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.