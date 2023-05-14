PACCAR Inc (PCAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

PACCAR has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $6.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $72.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $76.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in PACCAR by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also

