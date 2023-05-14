Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 105.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

COWZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,113 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.