PARSIQ Market Capitalization Achieves $16.72 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 14th. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for $0.0902 or 0.00000336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $16.72 million and $904,739.02 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

