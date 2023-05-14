Paula Bell Sells 42,984 Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) insider Paula Bell sold 42,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.21), for a total transaction of £75,222 ($94,917.35).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

On Monday, April 24th, Paula Bell purchased 70 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £124.60 ($157.22).

On Friday, March 24th, Paula Bell purchased 72 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £126 ($158.99).

On Friday, February 24th, Paula Bell acquired 58 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £124.70 ($157.35).

Spirent Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

SPT stock opened at GBX 177.80 ($2.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,367.69, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 178.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 228.01. Spirent Communications plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160.20 ($2.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 294 ($3.71).

Spirent Communications Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is 4,615.38%.

SPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Spirent Communications to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 300 ($3.79) to GBX 250 ($3.15) in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spirent Communications to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.15) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 250 ($3.15) to GBX 200 ($2.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.15) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

About Spirent Communications

(Get Rating)

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.