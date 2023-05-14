Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $9.82 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000657 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008323 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,058,571,793 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.